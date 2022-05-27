ADVERTISEMENT
At Least 7 Indian Army Soldiers Dead in Vehicle Accident in Ladakh: Report
Efforts on to ensure best medical care for injured are underway.
At least seven Indian Army soldiers lost their lives, and several others were injured in a vehicle accident in Ladakh's Turtuk sector on Friday, 27 May, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.
Efforts were on to ensure best medical care for the injured, including requisition of air efforts from the Indian Air Force (IAF) to transfer those seriously injured.
(This is a developing story. Will be updated with more details.)
Edited By :Ahamad Fuwad
