'India Key Stakeholder in Afghanistan': NSA Doval at Regional Security Meet

"India was and is an important stakeholder in Afghanistan," National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval said on Friday, 27 May, while addressing the 4th Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan.

Speaking at the event, which was held in Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe, he also said that India has historical and civilisational relations with Afghanistan and that New Delhi has always stood by the people of the war-torn country, which has been witnessing a humanitarian crisis ever since the Taliban captured it on 15 August last year.

"The special relationship with the people of Afghanistan over centuries will guide India's approach. Nothing can change this," Doval said, as per news agency PTI.