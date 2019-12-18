India Gets Strong Support For Its Internet Shutdowns... From China

With 321 shutdowns since 2016, India tops the list of countries that face state-sanctioned internet blockades in civilian areas. And now, India gets a pat on its back from perhaps unexpected quarters – China.

In an opinion piece published on 17 December in People's Daily Online, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the paper promotes the Indian government’s move to shut down internet access in Assam and Meghalaya as a necessary mechanism to cope with “threats to national security”.

The article, authored by Qing Qiu, highlights India’s position as an important geopolitical partner for the United States, and its internet market size. It states that, “…necessary regulation of the internet is a reasonable choice of sovereign countries based on national interests, and a natural extension of national sovereignty in cyberspace.”