With Internet Shutdowns Rising, Use These Apps To Chat Offline

This app lets users communicate with nearby devices without Internet or mobile phone coverage. The app also lets people use standard Internet connectivity to participate in a running conversation with FireChat users anywhere in the world.

The app uses Bluetooth to connect to nearby phones that also have the app installed. The company describes it as "crowdsourcing the connectivity of those around you."

The "Serval Mesh" software works by using the phone's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to communicate with other phones. You also have an ‘Everyone’ mode, from where you can see what all the people are talking about.

It allows one to easily make private phone calls, send secure text messages even when cellular networks fail or are unavailable.

Supports: Android and iOS