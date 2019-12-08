Citizenship Bill Stir: Tripura Govt Suspends Internet for 48 Hrs

The government of Tripura suspended mobile internet and SMS services in the state for 48 hours, following reports of clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will not be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday and is likely to be introduced on Wednesday, media reports indicated.

Meanwhile, protests against the Bill are being witnessed, with an 11-hour Northeast bandh called by an umbrella body of students’ organisations beginning at 5 am on Tuesday.

Catch all the live updates on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill here.