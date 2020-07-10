India-China: All Eyes on Pangong Tso as Troops Disengage at 3 Pts

As China and India continue with their disengagement process at the border in eastern Ladakh, all eyes are now on the contentious region of Pangong Tso.

The Indian Express reported that the disengagement between both sides has been completed at three points, namely Point 17A at the Gogra post, PP 14 in Galwan Valley and PP 15 in Hot Springs sector. NDTV said that both sides have also completed creation of a buffer zone of three kilometres at these three points as part of a temporary measure aimed at reducing the possibility of any confrontation.