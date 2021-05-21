In TN, Two Auto Drivers Serve COVID-19 Patients Despite All Odds

Two autorickshaw drivers from Tamil Nadu's Tiruchi, P Karthi and S Manikandan, have undertaken the task of conveying needy passengers to and from the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital amid the pandemic.

According to a report by The Hindu, the autorickshaw drivers have been assisting in the transportation of patients and their attendants who are seeking treatment at COVID care centres, searching for hospital beds, or those who have been discharged.

Labelling their vehicles "COVID Help Auto," the two friends charge only a minimal fare from the patients and the attendants that they assist with transportation. The patients are asked to pay according to what they can afford.