Watch: Guwahati Cyclists Come Forward to Help People Fight COVID

With eleven volunteers across Guwahati, the group executed their first sortie on Monday, 17 May, and is getting more calls for help. The practice, however, has already been implemented in several parts of the country where riders deliver essential goods to people in need.

“It was first started by the Bicycle Mayor of Bengaluru Sathya Sankaran during the 2020 lockdown. Guwahati riders caught up with the idea this year and are offer a helping hand to those in need here,” Akhter added.

Anyone in need can call 8638379426, 7099032155, and 9405617458 to place their requests. The Relief Riders are not promising anything related to oxygen, or medication-related to COVID-19, but they do promise to deliver essentials at one’s doorstep.

