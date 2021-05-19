How I Booked 30 Vaccine Slots in Ahmedabad on CoWIN To Help Locals

India started vaccinating its population aged between 18 to 44 years from 1 May. With the modern generation being extremely tech-savvy and enthusiastic, I did not think booking a vaccination slot on the CoWIN portal would be a big challenge. These days, however, it is more like a ‘fastest finger first’ competition.

While a large number of people remains excluded from this slot system due to technological requirements, barring population in cities, many from nearby district areas also do not understand how this appointment system works.

Fortunately, I managed to book a slot at a centre in the Chandkheda area of Ahmedabad city in Gujarat on the very first day itself, but was left disappointment when I was sent back from the centre, citing insufficient stock.