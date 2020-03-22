ICMR Caps COVID-19 Test Charges at Rs 4,500 in Private Labs

Private laboratories shouldn’t charge more than Rs 4,500 for testing COVID-19 cases, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Saturday, 21 March, encouraging all private labs to offer this service for free or at subsidised rates.

In a set of guidelines for testing for COVID-19 in private labs, the research body put a cap on the maximum cost for testing sample, which may include “Rs 1,500 as a screening test for suspect cases, and an additional Rs 3,000 for confirmation test.”

“However, ICMR encourages free subsidised testing in this hour of national public health emergency,” the medical body said.