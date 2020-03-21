COVID-19: 315 Cases in India, Italy Records 793 New Deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 315, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), while Italy reported 793 new deaths in its biggest one-day leap.
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Rajasthan will be in lockdown from 22-31 March. Shops selling essentials such as vegetables, dairy and medical items will stay open, ANI reported on Saturday, 21 March.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan, Goa, West Bengal, Gujarat have locked down their borders as a precautionary measure.
PM Modi has announced a ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday, 22 March, from 7 am to 9 pm to curb the spread of COVID-19. No passenger trains will begin their journey between 12 am and 10 pm on Sunday, in view of the curfew.
- Union Health Ministry, on Saturday, authorised private laboratories to test for COVID-19 under guidelines issued by ICMR
- In the first case of COVID-19 in Northeast India, a 4-year-old in Assam has tested positive.
- Rajasthan will be on lockdown from 22 March to 31 March, according to the chief minister
- The global death toll has crossed 12,000, with an estimated 297,000 people infected
France Reports 112 New COVID-19 Related Deaths
France reports 112 more COVID-19 related deaths in 24 hours, taking the death toll to 562, according to the AFP news agency.
No Trains to Enter Jharkhand Till 31 March
DK Tiwari, Chief Secretary to Govt of Jharkhand wrote to the Chairman of the Railway Board, “You are requested to ensure that no trains from outside the state to enter Jharkhand from 22 March onwards, till 31 March, in wake of the CoronaVirus outbreak.”
COVID-19 Cases in Delhi Rise to 27
The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has risen to 27, PTI reported, quoting Delhi Health Department.
Out of the 27 positive cases, 20 people are currently admitted in various hospitals, whereas 5 have been discharged, one person has migrated out of the country and one person has lost his life, according to the department.
Italy Reports Almost 800 New Deaths
Italy’s tally of coronavirus cases and deaths continues to soar, with officials announcing 793 new deaths and 6,557 new cases, in its biggest single-day leap.
Total Number of Cases in India Rises to 315: ICMR
The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 315, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
