COVID-19: 315 Cases in India, Italy Records 793 New Deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 315, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), while Italy reported 793 new deaths in its biggest one-day leap.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Rajasthan will be in lockdown from 22-31 March. Shops selling essentials such as vegetables, dairy and medical items will stay open, ANI reported on Saturday, 21 March.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan, Goa, West Bengal, Gujarat have locked down their borders as a precautionary measure.

PM Modi has announced a ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday, 22 March, from 7 am to 9 pm to curb the spread of COVID-19. No passenger trains will begin their journey between 12 am and 10 pm on Sunday, in view of the curfew.