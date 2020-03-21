Ex-Rajasthan CM Raje, Son Dushyant Test Negative for Coronavirus
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje and her son Dushyant Singh have tested negative for coronavirus. The former Rajasthan CM took to Twitter on Saturday, 21 March, and said ‘Happy to inform you that the results came back negative’. However, both Raje and Singh will continue to stay in isolation for 15 days.
Raje and Singh had earlier announced on Friday that they were in self-quarantine after they heard that singer Kanika Kapoor, who they had recently attended a dinner party with in Lucknow, had tested positive for COVID-19.
Singh had reportedly attended a breakfast meeting hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind on 18 March as well as a Parliamentary panel meeting on transport, tourism and culture attended by around 20 MPs on the same day.
(With inputs from PTI)
