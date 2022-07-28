ADVERTISEMENT
IAF's MIG-21 Fighter Aircraft Crashes in Rajasthan; Casualties Feared
Details on the condition of the pilot are awaited from the IAF.
A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Barmer in Rajasthan on Thursday, 28 July.
(This is a developing story. More details will be added soon.)
