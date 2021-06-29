India Ready to Give Befitting Reply if Provoked: Rajnath in Ladakh

India believes in resolving disputes through dialogue with neighbouring countries, but is always prepared to give a befitting reply if provoked, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday, 28 June.

During his address to the officers and jawans of the Indian Army’s 14 Corps at Karu Military Station in Ladakh, Singh stated that India is a peace-loving nation that never resorts to any kind of aggression, but at the same time, it is always prepared to give a befitting reply if provoked.