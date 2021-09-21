Women Can Sit For NDA Entrance Exam From May 2022: Centre to Supreme Court
The Centre on 8 September had told the Supreme Court that it will allow women in the National Defence Academy.
Two weeks after the Centre told the Supreme Court that it would permit women to join the National Defence Academy (NDA), the Ministry of Defence, in a subsequent hearing of the case on Tuesday, 21 September, has said that it will release a notification allowing women candidates to appear for the NDA entrance exam in May 2022.
According to an NDTV report, the government told the apex court that since there were "no parallel (physical) standards for women candidates" these too were being formulated," adding that the task would required detailed examination and experts' inputs.
"Any dilution of physical training and service subject like firing, etc. would invariably impact the Battle Worthiness of the Armed Forces adversely," an affidavit filed by MoD in the court was quoted as stating by Bar and Bench.
A board of officers has been convened to formulate a futuristic proposal for training of women cadets at the NDA, the Centre said. The medical and physical fitness standards for selection of women candidates are also being deliberated upon.
Centre Says It Will Allow Women in NDA
The Centre on 8 September had told the Supreme Court that it will allow women in the National Defence Academy (NDA).
"I am delighted to share this. Girls will be admitted to NDA. We will place a detailed affidavit," ASG Bhati told the court, as quoted by Bar & Bench.
The government's decision was furthered as the apex court was hearing a petition filed by Delhi-based lawyer Kush Kalra, which had argued against women being denied the opportunity to be part of the NDA.
The plea had been submitted on the basis of violation of fundamental rights of women.
Appreciating the Centre's stand, the court, as quoted by B&B said: "The armed forces are a respected branch in the country but for gender equality they needs to do more. We are happy with the stand."
(With inputs from NDTV and Bar and Bench)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.