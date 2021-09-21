Women Can Sit For NDA Entrance Exam From May 2022: Centre to Supreme Court

Two weeks after the Centre told the Supreme Court that it would permit women to join the National Defence Academy (NDA), the Ministry of Defence, in a subsequent hearing of the case on Tuesday, 21 September, has said that it will release a notification allowing women candidates to appear for the NDA entrance exam in May 2022.

According to an NDTV report, the government told the apex court that since there were "no parallel (physical) standards for women candidates" these too were being formulated," adding that the task would required detailed examination and experts' inputs.