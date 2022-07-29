IAF To Begin Phasing Out Entire Mig-21 Fleet From September Onwards: Report

The 51 squadron is most known among the public for combatting Pakistan's aerial attack in February 2019. An aircraft was flown by then Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, and had gunned down an F-16.

The IAF has been adding more capable aircrafts to its fleet like the Su-30 and the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) in place of the traditional MiG-21 jets.

Over the last 20 months, as many as six MiG-21s have crashed, and five pilots have been killed, ANI reported.

The MiG-21s were to retire a long time back, but delays in the induction of the LCA Tejas aircraft had compelled the IAF to continue using these planes.