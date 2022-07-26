‘Cannot Silence Us’: 19 Rajya Sabha MPs Suspended for the Week for Protesting

On being asked about the suspension, TMC MP Derek O'Brien said, "Modi and Shah have suspended democracy...what are you talking about MPs?"

Chairperson Harivansh said the MPs were suspended for showing "utter disregard" to the house and the authority of the chair.

Both the houses have witnessed repeated adjournments amid protests over inflation, hike in GST prices, and suspension of Congress MPs, among others issues.

On Monday, Lok Sabha MPs, including Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani, and TN Prathapan, were suspended for the entire Monsoon Session for displaying placards and disrupting proceedings despite a warning by Speaker Om Birla.

Following the suspension, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had attacked the government saying that it is genuinely arrogant about its brute majority and seems contemptuous about the need to accommodate Opposition voices.

He had added that the suspension of four opposition MP's is "disgraceful, and marks a catastrophic breakdown of relations between the government and the opposition."