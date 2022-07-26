ADVERTISEMENT

‘Cannot Silence Us’: 19 Rajya Sabha MPs Suspended for the Week for Protesting

On Monday, four Lok Sabha MPs were suspended for the entire Monsoon Session for displaying placards in Lok Sabha.

Samarth Grover
Nineteen Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs), including seven from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and six from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), were suspended on Tuesday, 26 July, for the remainder of the week, for protesting in the well of the house, holding placards and sloganeering against the Narendra Modi-led government.

The Opposition MPs demanded a discussion on inflation and the recent hike in the GST rates on essential food items. This also comes a day after four Congress MPs were suspended from the lower house.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan moved a motion to suspend 10 MPs, but when it was adopted by a voice vote, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh read out the names of 19 members who were suspended for the rest of the week.

Apart from the TMC and DMK MPs, three MPs were suspended from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and one from the Communist Party of India (CPI).

The suspended MPs include:

  1. Sushmita Dev

  2. Mausam Noor

  3. Shanta Chhetri

  4. Dola Sen

  5. Santanu Sen

  6. Abir Ranjan Biswas

  7. Nadiumal Haque

  8. M Mohamed Abdulla

  9. Kanimozhi NVN Somu

  10. M Shanmugam

  11. S Kalyanasundaram

  12. R Girirajan

  13. NR Elango

  14. B Lingaiah Yadav

  15. Ravichandra Vaddiraju

  16. Damodar Rao Divakonda

  17. V Sivadasan

  18. AA Rahim

  19. Sandosh Kumar

‘Sanctity of Parliament Stands Compromised’: Oppn on Suspension of MPs

Reacting to the suspension, the TMC said in a tweet, "You can suspend us BUT YOU CANNOT SILENCE US! Deplorable situation - our Hon'ble MPs are trying to flag PEOPLE'S ISSUES but they are being suspended. For how long will this go on? The sanctity of the Parliament stands heavily compromised."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet, "With the suspension of Opposition MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, it is abundantly clear that Modi Sarkar is no mood to allow the Opposition to raise REAL, URGENT issues being faced by the people of our country in Parliament."

On being asked about the suspension, TMC MP Derek O'Brien said, "Modi and Shah have suspended democracy...what are you talking about MPs?"

Chairperson Harivansh said the MPs were suspended for showing "utter disregard" to the house and the authority of the chair.

Both the houses have witnessed repeated adjournments amid protests over inflation, hike in GST prices, and suspension of Congress MPs, among others issues.

On Monday, Lok Sabha MPs, including Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani, and TN Prathapan, were suspended for the entire Monsoon Session for displaying placards and disrupting proceedings despite a warning by Speaker Om Birla.

Following the suspension, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had attacked the government saying that it is genuinely arrogant about its brute majority and seems contemptuous about the need to accommodate Opposition voices.

He had added that the suspension of four opposition MP's is "disgraceful, and marks a catastrophic breakdown of relations between the government and the opposition."

Edited By :Tejas Harad
