No Industries Movement: Locals in Jammu's Barwal Trying To Save Green Cover

Talking about the problems that villagers have been facing, Jasrotiya mentioned that the entire village once used to be dependent on the village lake for everything, but with time, the lake has started to dry up.

He added, "The groundwater level was so low that people had to struggle even for drinking water. If trees are cut and industries take their place, it will get worse because industries need more water. And if the industry starts taking up our water, what will we do?"