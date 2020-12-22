Protesting Farmers Show Black Flags to Haryana CM in Ambala
The farmers chanted slogans and waved flags till the CM’s convoy turned back en route to Ambala for a public rally.
Hundreds of protesting farmers waved black flags at Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s convoy as he was passing Ambala City to address a public rally on Tuesday, 22 December.
The farmers, agitating against Centre’s new agriculture laws, were chanting slogans, demanding the legislations be repealed, raising black flags and allegedly also tried to block the CM’s motorcade when the convoy was crossing Agrasen Chowk, according to PTI. The farmers also tried to block the Ambala-Hisar highway, as per the report.
There was heavy deployment of police personnel at the chowk and they managed to escort the convoy to safety, according to PTI.
The convoy had to slow down at the blockade and was eventually forced to turn around, according to NDTV.
Khattar was on his way to address a public rally and campaign for BJP mayoral and ward candidates in the upcoming municipal corporation elections, reported PTI.
Not the First Such Incident
Union Minister Rattan Lal Kataria, a BJP MP from Ambala, was shown black flags by farmers on 1 December in Jandli village. Another MP, in Khurdi village, Yamuna Nagar was greeted with slogans by protesting farmers, asking to repeal the farm laws just a few weeks after the Kataria incident.
Protesters had also thrown black paint on the foundation stone that the BJP MP, Nayab Singh Saini, was meant to inaugurate, reported PTI.
(With inputs from PTI and NDTV)
