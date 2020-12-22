Protesting Farmers Show Black Flags to Haryana CM in Ambala

Hundreds of protesting farmers waved black flags at Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s convoy as he was passing Ambala City to address a public rally on Tuesday, 22 December.

The farmers, agitating against Centre’s new agriculture laws, were chanting slogans, demanding the legislations be repealed, raising black flags and allegedly also tried to block the CM’s motorcade when the convoy was crossing Agrasen Chowk, according to PTI. The farmers also tried to block the Ambala-Hisar highway, as per the report.