After Delhi, Hundreds of MP Farmers Protest Agri Laws in Haryana

As the farmers’ protest in Delhi enters its second week, the city’s border security has been tightened to not allow farmers from other states into the national capital. However, over 1,000 farmers from Madhya Pradesh have arrived at Haryana’s Palwal and are trying to enter Delhi.

“We have started a protest on the Delhi-Agra national highway on Friday. A group of 500 farmers have also joined us from Bundelkhand to protest against the new farm laws,” a protesting farmer said.