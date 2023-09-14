'Where Will We Go?' Ask Meiteis as '500 Homes Razed' in Manipur's Churachandpur

Eight-year-old Khumanthem Mangal was playing in a relief camp for Meiteis in Imphal East's Akampat when some of the other displaced kids shared a haunting image with him – a photograph of his family's house in Thengra Leirak, in Manipur's Churachandpur district, now reduced to a desolate pile of concrete and rubble.

Tears rolled down his cheeks, but he decided not to tell his parents. Later that day, unable to contain his grief any longer, he broke down and showed the picture to his parents, leaving them completely numb. He was, after all, just a child.