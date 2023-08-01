'We Can't Go Back': Manipur's Kuki Children in Mizoram Ask Where Is Home

The afternoon The Quint visited Andrew at the transit camp in Mizoram too he woke up scared due to commotion outside his window after people lined up with buckets to fill water from a common tap.

Meanwhile, several other children his age gathered around as Andrew spoke.

"Be it a child or an adult, nobody is ever prepared for a situation like this. We all miss home but deep down we know we will never be able to return. Who will explain this to our children? Some of them are still hopeful. Some are angry and frustrated, others scared," said Andrew's father Tony*.

At the transit camp, The Quint spoke to three Kuki teenagers about the nightmares that unfolded in front of their eyes, and the dreams they dare to have even now.