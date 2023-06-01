Manipur Violence | Escaping the Conflict, Kuki Families Find Safe Haven in Delhi

"The gas cylinder that was inside the kitchen, when it exploded, they (the attacking Meiteis) would clap their hands. They would clap their hands in victory, sir," said 58-year-old V Rosalind, failing to hold back her tears.

In New Delhi's Mahavir Enclave, lying on a bed with one foot wrapped with thick plaster, Rosalind is one of the hundreds of people from the Kuki community who have fled Manipur, a state engulfed with violence between the non-tribal Meiteis and the tribal Kukis.

The Quint visited a makeshift shelter camp in Mahavir Enclave, originally a seminar hall of a Christian non-governmental organisation, the Evangelical Fellowship of India. There are around 50 people who are taking shelter here from 9-10 families, who described their traumatic experiences while escaping the horrific violence.