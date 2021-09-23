Hotel Aggregator OYO Likely To File IPO for $1.2 Billion Next Week: Report

Indian hospitality start-up OYO Hotels and Rooms, which is backed by SoftBank Group, is likely to file an initial public offering (IPO) this coming week to raise funds up to $1 billion, reported Reuters on Thursday, 22 September. Banks including Kotak Mahindra Capital, JP Morgan and Citi are reportedly advising the hospitality firm on the IPO.

A source told the news agency that OYO is intending to be listed at India's financial capital Mumbai. Its IPO is expected to be between $1 billion and $1.2 billion.

Besides, an offer for sale of share from existing shareholders, the IPO will also have fresh issue of shares.