Microsoft Corporation Invests $5 Million in OYO at $9.6 Bn Valuation

Global tech giant Microsoft Corporation on Friday, 20 August, invested nearly $5 million (about Rs 37 crore) in hotel and hospitality business OYO.

According to a PTI report, OYO has allotted five equity shares and 80 compulsory convertible cumulative preference shares (CCCPSs) on a private placement basis.

On 16 July, an extraordinary general meeting of Oravel Stays Pvt Ltd, which runs the OYO Rooms chain of hotels, approved the issue of the equity shares and Series F2 CCCPSs for "an aggregate consideration amounting to rupee equivalent of USD 4,971,650 to Microsoft Corporation on a private placement basis", as per a Registrar of Companies (RoC) filing by the company.