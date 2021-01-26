OYO Rooms CEO, Ritesh Agarwal Writes A Letter To India

Dear India,



The past year has been transformational for each one of us. The world came to a standstill and life as we know changed like we never expected or thought was possible. But what kept us going was the hope for a better tomorrow. I strongly believe that you learn from every crisis and it accelerates your learning curve. One of the biggest learnings for me in 2020 was to never let a crisis go waste.

When I look at one of the greatest civilisations around the world, the biggest crisis in front of us made us stronger, better and allowed us to create huge successes. While the hospitality industry was one of the worst impacted by the pandemic, it also gave us a lens towards the future.

It helped us re-assess and re-tool with the power of technology, data and innovation while creating industry-first measures like sanitisation in front of your eyes, sanitised stays, contactless check-ins, and to adapt to a new normal to keep you safe whenever you are travelling out or stepping out in general.