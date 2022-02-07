Hijab Row: Students Don Blue Shawls, Chant Jai Bhim in Support of Muslim Women

Nearly 30 students of Karnataka’s IDSG Government First Grade College in Chikkamagaluru arrived donning blue shawls and raised slogans in support of Muslim women on Wednesday, 7 February.

The students, said to be with Bahujan Vidyarthi Sangh, said that they are in support of women wearing hijab as religious freedom is their right, The Hindu reported.

At the same time, a group of 30 people wearing saffron shawls also showed up in front of the college and protested against the students wearing a hijab.

A few Muslim girls were wearing hijab on Wednesday.