‘Robbing the Future of India’s Daughters’: Rahul Gandhi on Karnataka Hijab Row
Former Karnataka Chief Minister called the hijab ban a violation of the students' fundamental rights.
Commenting on the ongoing hijab row in educational institutes across Karnataka, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi equated letting hijabs get in the way of education with "robbing the future" of India's daughters.
"By letting students' hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India. Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn't differentiate," Gandhi tweeted.
Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also tweeted on the issue, stating that prohibiting the entry of those wearing the hijab was a "violation of fundamental rights."
These tweets come after a few educational institutions across Karnataka prohibited students wearing the hijab from entering school premises, citing administrative rules against the wearing of religious symbols on campus.
The controversy first started on 28 December after Pre-University College in Udupi prohibited six girls from attending classes after they came to the institute wearing hijabs.
‘Hijab Row’ Spreads To Other K’Taka Institutes, Saffron Scarves Banned
Shortly after the first instance was reported, another educational institute called Bhandarkar's Arts and Science Degree College in Kundapura stopped hijab-wearing students at its gate. Around 40 students protested at the gate, and were joined by Muslim boys from the college.
Amid the controversy, several Hindu students protested by wearing saffron scarves to college, demanding that they be permitted to do so if students wearing hijabs were allowed to attend classes.
Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh informed the college authorities that students could not be permitted to enter classrooms in any attire except the uniform, be it hijabs or saffron scarves.
The 'saffron scarf' protests were seen in yet another Udupi college which disallowed the hijab on 4 February, where slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram' were raised.
In an attempt to prevent the row into snowballing into a larger controversy, the Karnataka government asked educational institutions to follow existing rules on uniforms until the High Court issues an order in the matter.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, 4 February held a meeting with Nagesh and top government officials, regarding the government's stand on the issue, reported PTI.
Speaking to reporters, Nagesh said that as per rules framed under the Karnataka Education Act in 2013 and 2018, School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMC) of educational institutions reserved the right to prescribe uniforms for students.
The Minister responded to Siddaramaiah, asking him the study the Karnataka Education Act and its rules, stating that uniform-related rules had been framed during his stint as Chief Minister of the state, noted PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.