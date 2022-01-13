Karnataka College Responds to Protest Pressure, Bans Hijabs and Saffron Scarves

Days after students of a state-run degree college in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district wore saffron-coloured scarves as a way of protesting against Muslim women wearing hijab in classrooms, the college decided on Wednesday, 12 January, to ban both hijabs and saffron scarves on the campus.

The decision was taken in a parent-teacher meeting.

Principal Ananth Murthy was quoted as saying by The Indian Express, "Officials were part of the meeting, and it was decided that Hindu students will not sport saffron scarves and Muslim girl students will not wear hijabs, but they can wear a shawl to cover their heads. If anyone violates the rule, they would be dismissed from the college."