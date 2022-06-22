'Got Depressed After Agnipath Was Unveiled': Father of 19-yr-old Who Killed Self

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)

A 19-year-old died by suicide in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, on Wednesday, 22 June, with his family claiming that he was upset after the Centre unveiled the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

The young man's father, Lekhraj, said that his son was preparing for the armed forces for two years and was living on rent while he prepared.

“He took this step after he fell into depression over the new recruitment scheme that was unveiled,” his father added.

The young man, identified as Ankit, killed himself at his rented accommodation in Chidwawa.