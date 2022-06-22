'Got Depressed After Agnipath Was Unveiled': Father of 19-yr-old Who Killed Self
The young man was preparing for his armed forces exams and killed himself in Chidwawa.
A 19-year-old died by suicide in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, on Wednesday, 22 June, with his family claiming that he was upset after the Centre unveiled the Agnipath recruitment scheme.
The young man's father, Lekhraj, said that his son was preparing for the armed forces for two years and was living on rent while he prepared.
“He took this step after he fell into depression over the new recruitment scheme that was unveiled,” his father added.
The young man, identified as Ankit, killed himself at his rented accommodation in Chidwawa.
“Since they unveiled the Agnipath scheme, he got distressed,” another family member said. “The exams were cancelled, he had given some as well. I was informed of the incident in the morning,” he added.
“We have sealed the room where Ankit was living. So far, no suicide note has been recovered. We have also come to know that he had some dispute with his sister living in Chidwawa. The matter is being investigated,” SHO Inderprakash Yadav said.
What Is The Scheme?
The new recruitment scheme aimed towards the youth aged between 17 and a half and 21 (23 during the first year) in the armed forces for a contractual four-year-term was unveiled last week, sparking widespread protests across the nation.
Recruitment for the same is supposed to begin in the next 90 days.
Furthermore, there will be a six-month training period during which the new recruitees would be paid a monthly wage of Rs 30,000-40,000 as allowances.
Candidates will be able to obtain insurance and medical benefits as well.
Only 25 percent of these troops will be retained after four years, and they will serve for a total of 15 years in non-officer ranks.
The remaining employees will receive a package worth between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 12 lakh when they leave the service, but they will not be eligible for pension benefits.
