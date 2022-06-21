Agnipath: Service Chiefs Likely to Brief PM, IAF Announces Registration Date
Catch all the live updates on the Agnipath scheme and the protests against it here.
Agnipath Scheme Protests Live Updates: Amid nationwide protests over the Centre’s Agnipath scheme, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced that the state government would give “guaranteed employment” to Agniveers once they are relieved from the defence forces after four years.
The three service chiefs are likely to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi separately on Tuesday, 21 June, to brief him about the scheme as well as their plans for its implementation.
The meetings, not officially confirmed, are being planned amid widespread protests in several states against the new military recruitment scheme.
Road and rail traffic was partially affected in some regions on Monday during a 'Bharat Bandh' called against the military recruitment scheme, while protests appeared to taper off in many states, with authorities stepping up security and imposing curbs after days of unrest.
The Army on Monday issued a notification for compulsory online registration of all Agnipath job aspirants from July
The Railways cancelled 529 trains as operations remained disrupted due to the protests, which included 181 mail/express trains and 348 passengers trains
The Defence Ministry on Sunday warned that those taking part in the protests against the scheme will not be inducted in the army
Indian Youth Congress workers stopped a train at the Shivaji Bridge railway station near Delhi's Connaught Place and 16 protesters were detained
Farmers' collective Samyukta Kisan Morcha has decided to hold a nationwide protest against the military recruitment scheme on 24 June
Registration for Recruitment Starts From 24 June, Exam From 24 July: IAF
The Indian Air Force announced on Tuesday that registration for the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme starts from 24 June and ends on 5 July. The online examination starts from 24 July. For details, visit careerindianairforce.cdac.in.
Agnipath a Pilot Project, Can be Tweaked Later: Vice Chief of Army Staff
Lieutenant General B S Raju, Vice Chief of the Army Staff, told The Indian Express on Monday that the Agnipath recruitment scheme has been “well thought out”, and if any tweaks are required, they will be carried out at the end of four or five years.
He further said that the scheme, as it is being rolled out now, is a “pilot project”.
'Guaranteed Employment’ in Haryana to Agniveers After 4 Years of Service
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced that the state government would give “guaranteed employment” to Agniveers once they are relieved from the defence forces after four years.
In a tweet posted on his official Twitter handle, Khattar wrote, “I make this announcement that under the Agnipath scheme, those Agniveers who shall come back after serving the nation for four years, those people shall be given employment in Haryana government.”
Three Service Chiefs Likely To Call on PM Modi Today
The three service chiefs are likely to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi separately on Tuesday to brief him about the Agnipath scheme as well as their plans for its implementation.
The meetings are being planned amid widespread protests in several states against the new military recruitment scheme.
It is learnt that the chiefs would apprise the prime minister about various aspects of implementation of the scheme.
There was no official word about the meetings between the prime minister and the service chiefs.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
10:27 AM, 21 JunRegistration for Recruitment Starts From 24 June, Exam From 24 July: IAF
09:10 AM, 21 JunAgnipath a Pilot Project, Can be Tweaked Later: Vice Chief of Army Staff
09:01 AM, 21 Jun'Guaranteed Employment’ in Haryana to Agniveers After 4 Years of Service
08:02 AM, 21 JunThree Service Chiefs Likely To Call on PM Modi Today