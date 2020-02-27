HC Seeks AAP Govt, Centre’s Stand on Injured Jamia Student’s Plea
The Delhi High Court on Thursday, 27 February, sought response of the Centre and the AAP government on a Jamia Millia Islamia student's plea seeking compensation for injuries suffered by him in alleged police action against anti-CAA protesters on 15 December last year.
A Bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi government and the police seeking their stand on the plea, which also wants the registration of an FIR into the offences allegedly committed by the police forces.
The court listed the matter for further hearing on 20 May.
The petition, filed by Mohd Mustafa, has sought that the authorities be directed to pay a compensation of at least Rs 1 crore for physical and mental losses suffered by him.
The plea has sought direction for reimbursing the expenses of his medical treatment that he had already incurred, including the cost of travelling to hospitals.
More Jamia Students File Pleas
On 17 February, another similar petition had come up for hearing before the high court, which sought response of the Delhi government and police on the plea. It was filed by Shayaan Mujeeb who contended that he was in the university library on 15 December 2019, studying, when police personnel entered the building and allegedly beat up the students there.
The court was initially of the view that the petitioner ought to have filed a civil suit if he was seeking compensation as the claims made by him would have to be proved through evidence which cannot be done in a writ petition.
Earlier, another student, Mohd Minhajuddin, had moved a plea seeking a probe into the incident and demanding compensation for injuries he had suffered.
Minhajuddin, according to his plea, lost vision in one eye in the incident.
On 15 December last year, violence erupted at a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act near Jamia Millia Islamia.
Police later entered the university, firing tear-gas shells and baton-charging the students.
(This piece has been edited for clarity.)
