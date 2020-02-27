HC Seeks AAP Govt, Centre’s Stand on Injured Jamia Student’s Plea

The court was initially of the view that the petitioner ought to have filed a civil suit if he was seeking compensation as the claims made by him would have to be proved through evidence which cannot be done in a writ petition.

Earlier, another student, Mohd Minhajuddin, had moved a plea seeking a probe into the incident and demanding compensation for injuries he had suffered.

Minhajuddin, according to his plea, lost vision in one eye in the incident.

On 15 December last year, violence erupted at a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act near Jamia Millia Islamia.

Police later entered the university, firing tear-gas shells and baton-charging the students.

