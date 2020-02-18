Jamia Student Files Case Against Delhi Police, Seeks Compensation

Mohammad Mustafa, a second-year MA student who was injured during the protest at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia in December 2019, has filed a case against the Delhi Police in the High Court demanding compensation of Rs 1 crore, ANI reported on Tuesday, 18 February.

This comes amid the furore over the two videos that recently emerged of Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University — one from the Jamia Coordination Committee and another reportedly from Delhi Police sources each trying to tell a different version of the events from 15 December 2019, when the Delhi Police entered the campus and allegedly unleashed violence on students.