‘Have Cops Read the Law?’: Citizens Fume Over Bidar Sedition Case

Even as the teacher and parent arrested for alleged sedition in Bidar in Karnataka face at least another 5 days in prison, citizens and activists turned up at the police headquarters in Bengaluru on Thursday morning, 6 February demanding action from the newly appointed state police chief Praveen Sood over what they call ‘misuse of sedition law’.

“We want to ask the police have they read the Constitution? Have they read the Juvenile Justice Act? Why are they treating children as adult accused? Have they read the Supreme Court orders on sedition? There has been no incitement to violence,” asked advocate Vinay Sreenivasa, questioning why ministers like CT Ravi and Somashekara Reddy were walking free after ‘calling for riots’.