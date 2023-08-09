In light of the recent communal violence which broke out in Haryana's Nuh last week, several panchayats in three districts-- Mahendergarh, Rewari and Jhajjar-- have passed resolutions prohibiting any person from the Muslim community from entering their villages.

The Quint accessed close to 15 letters written between 3-4 August, signed by the panchayats' sarpanches, who unitedly wrote to the police and district administrations of the respective districts.

However, a week later, two villages in Jhajjar district withdrew the resolution on Wednesday, 9 August, The Quint has learnt.

Haryana Minister of State Social Justice & Empowerment Om Prakash Yadav told the media on Wednesday that strict action will be taken those who have issued the resolution.