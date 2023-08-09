A video which shows a procession where several people can be seen carrying flags and swords is going viral on the internet as a recent incident from Haryana's Mewat.
The context: After the religious procession turned violent in Nuh on 31 July, at least 165 people were arrested and 83 First Information Reports (FIR) have been filed in connection with the violence.
Haryana government transferred Superintendent of Police (SP) Singla to Bhiwani following the incident. You can read our full story here.
What have users said?: Those sharing the video have uploaded it with a caption that mentioned, "India is changing and moving towards its goal, the future of the country is clearly visible." The user used hashtags such as #MewatTerrorAttack #NuhViolence.
What is the truth?: The video is from West Bengal's Dhuliyan and reportedly shows Muharram procession being carried out. It is unrelated to Haryana violence.
How did we find out?: We noticed the 'Biswa Bangla' globe in the background which indicated towards the possibility of the video being recorded in West Bengal.
On performing a reverse image search, we found the same video uploaded on Facebook.
A user named 'Parveen Arya' uploaded the video identifying the location as Dhuliyan, Murshidabad. You can view the post's archive here.
We also found similar versions of the video uploaded on YouTube, which said that the video was from a Muharram celebration.
Taking this as a hint, we performed a keyword search on YouTube and found a video which showed visuals from Dhuliyan. The video was uploaded on an unverified channel called 'BengalFunAcademy'.
It had a similar background and also showed the blue globe as seen in the viral video.
Geolocating the place: We searched the location on Google Maps and on using the street view option, we were able to locate the place where the incident happened.
On comparing the visuals of the viral video to the view available on Google Maps, we found several similarities which proved that the incident happened in West Bengal.
A barrage of misinformation: The religious procession which was being carried out in Haryana turned violent in Nuh on 31 July. Social media platforms has since seen several old and unrelated videos being shared with users, falsely linking them to the violence. You can read our stories here, here, and here.
Conclusion: While we could independently verify the context of the video, it is clear that it is from West Bengal and unrelated to the violence in Haryana.
