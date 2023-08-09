ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video of Procession From West Bengal Falsely Linked to Haryana Violence

Video of Procession From West Bengal Falsely Linked to Haryana Violence

We found that the video is from West Bengal's Dhuliyan and is unrelated to the violence that broke out in Haryana.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
Video of Procession From West Bengal Falsely Linked to Haryana Violence
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A video which shows a procession where several people can be seen carrying flags and swords is going viral on the internet as a recent incident from Haryana's Mewat.

The context: After the religious procession turned violent in Nuh on 31 July, at least 165 people were arrested and 83 First Information Reports (FIR) have been filed in connection with the violence.

  • Haryana government transferred Superintendent of Police (SP) Singla to Bhiwani following the incident. You can read our full story here.

What have users said?: Those sharing the video have uploaded it with a caption that mentioned, "India is changing and moving towards its goal, the future of the country is clearly visible." The user used hashtags such as #MewatTerrorAttack #NuhViolence.

An archive of the post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

At the time of writing this report, the video had recorded more than 1,59,000 views on the platform. You can view archives of similar claims here, here, and here.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is the truth?: The video is from West Bengal's Dhuliyan and reportedly shows Muharram procession being carried out. It is unrelated to Haryana violence.

Also Read

This Image Does Not Show Young Elon Musk Sitting With Mother & Domestic Help

This Image Does Not Show Young Elon Musk Sitting With Mother & Domestic Help

How did we find out?: We noticed the 'Biswa Bangla' globe in the background which indicated towards the possibility of the video being recorded in West Bengal.

The blue globe carried the logo of Biswa Bangla, an initiative of the state government.

(Source: Wikimedia Commons/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

  • On performing a reverse image search, we found the same video uploaded on Facebook.

  • A user named 'Parveen Arya' uploaded the video identifying the location as Dhuliyan, Murshidabad. You can view the post's archive here.

  • We also found similar versions of the video uploaded on YouTube, which said that the video was from a Muharram celebration.

The video was uploaded on 2 August.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • Taking this as a hint, we performed a keyword search on YouTube and found a video which showed visuals from Dhuliyan. The video was uploaded on an unverified channel called 'BengalFunAcademy'.

  • It had a similar background and also showed the blue globe as seen in the viral video.

Geolocating the place: We searched the location on Google Maps and on using the street view option, we were able to locate the place where the incident happened.

  • On comparing the visuals of the viral video to the view available on Google Maps, we found several similarities which proved that the incident happened in West Bengal.

A comparison between both images clearly highlights several similarities.

(Source: YouTube/Screenshot)

A barrage of misinformation: The religious procession which was being carried out in Haryana turned violent in Nuh on 31 July. Social media platforms has since seen several old and unrelated videos being shared with users, falsely linking them to the violence. You can read our stories here, here, and here.

Conclusion: While we could independently verify the context of the video, it is clear that it is from West Bengal and unrelated to the violence in Haryana.

Also Read

Fact-Check: No, Ram Pickup Trucks Have Not Been Named After Hindu Deity

Fact-Check: No, Ram Pickup Trucks Have Not Been Named After Hindu Deity
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Haryana   West Bengal   Fact Check 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×