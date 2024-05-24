'No Jobs in Haryana, Our Sons Were Duped into Fighting Russia-Ukraine War'

Video Editor: Nitin Bisht

“Please get us out of here as soon as possible... They beat us here. On some days, they don't give us any food... When we asked our commander if we could leave, he threatened to kill us.”

This is the plea of 21-year-old Sahil, a resident of Mator village in Kaithal district of Haryana. His elder brother Aman told The Quint that he had left for Russia on 13 January, after a local travel agent promised work there in the transport sector for a good salary.

However, in a video that Sahil shared with his family on 11 April, he claimed that he was “coerced into signing a contract in the Russian language (which he couldn’t comprehend)” and then sent for “training” for 15 days.

“We were then taken to an old building in Ukraine. We saw the situation there and realised that they were taking us to the frontline,” he claimed in the four minutes 36 seconds-long video.