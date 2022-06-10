Musharraf Not on Ventilator, Hospitalised for Last 3 Weeks, Clarifies Family

Hours after reports suggested that former Pakistan President and Army Chief Pervez Musharraf is critically ill, his family clarified on Friday, 10 June, that the former dictator was not on ventilator support but has been hospitalised for the past three weeks as he is suffering from a rare disease.

Earlier, some media reports said that the former president had passed away, with some saying that he was critical and on ventilator support.

His family took to Twitter and said,