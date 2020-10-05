GST Council to Meet Today Amidst Controversy on Borrowing Options

The GST council will meet on Monday, 5 October, which is expected to see fireworks, with non-BJP states still being in disagreement with the Centre over its GST compensation model.

In September, the Centre had given states two options to either borrow Rs 97,000 crore from a special window facilitated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or Rs 2.35 lakh crore from market.

The Centre had also proposed extending the compensation cess levied on luxury, demerit and sin goods beyond 2022 to repay the borrowing.

Here are some of the things that are expected to be discussed in Monday's meeting.