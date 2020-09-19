Not Reneging from GST Payment Responsibility: Sitharaman Tells LS

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Friday, 18 September, said that she was open to options to compensate states on the shortfall in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation cess, amid the opposition’s charge that the Centre was going back on its promise.

“Even if we are in an act of God situation, but we will discuss in the Council how to give compensation to the states... The Council will take a call on how to borrow to meet the (revenue) gap,” according to PTI.

The finance minister added that the government will not increase taxes on states to make up for the revenue losses incurred during the pandemic.