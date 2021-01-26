Grand Debut of Rafale Jet in IAF Flypast at Republic Day Parade

The ‘Trinetra’ formation comprising three Su-30MKIs - the three aircraft split outwards and upwards, forming a ‘Trishul in the Sky’ - was also undertaken by the IAF. The formation was led by Gp Capt AK Misra. Commanding Officer of 15 Squadron with Sqn Ldr RC Kulkarni.

The flypast concluded with a single Rafale aircraft flying at a speed of 900km/hr carrying out a ‘Vertical Charlie’. The aircraft was piloted by Group Capt Harkirat Singh, Shaurya Chakra, Commanding Officer of 17 Squadron with Sqn Ldr Kislaykant.