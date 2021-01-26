UK PM Boris Johnson Extends Wishes for India’s 72nd R-Day
Catch all live updates of India’s 72nd Republic Day celebrations here.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic and farmers’ tractor rally against the farm laws, Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi will wear a different look this year. For starters, there will no chief guest this year due to COVID-19.
The number of people, witnessing the historic parade, has been reduced to 25,000 from 1.25 lakh the year before.
- It will be for the first time in over five decades that India will not have a chief guest at the Republic Day Parade
- The size of marching contingents has been reduced from 144 to 96
- All members who are part of tableaux contingents have undergone COVID-19 testing
- Unlike previous years, children will not be receiving bravery awards in person due to physical distancing protocols
- The farmers have assured that the tractor rally will be peaceful and will not hinder the parade
A Modest Celebration Amid Pandemic
The Republic Day parade that is taking place amid the pandemic will be a modest celebration with fewer spectators and contingents. However, the newly inducted Rafale fighter jet will make a debut.
As per reports, a total of 32 tableaus will take part in the parade starting with a Bangladeshi tri-service contingent led by Lieutenant Colonel Mohatsim Haider Chaudhary. to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.
PTI quoted the Defence Ministry as saying, “The Bangladesh contingent will carry the legacy of legendary Muktijoddhas, who... liberated Bangladesh in 1971.”
'Extraordinary Constitution': UK PM Boris Johnson in his Republic Day Wishes
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who had to cancel his India visit over concerns of the spread of UK’s mutant coronavirus strain, extended Republic Day wishes to India, NDTV reported.
In a video message, he said India was “the biggest sovereign democracy in the world” with an “extraordinary Constitution”.
Boris, who was invited to be the chief guest of the Republic Day Parade, expressed sadness over missing the event and said, “I was hugely looking forward to joining you for this important occasion at the kind invitation of my friend Prime Minister Modi, alas our common struggle against COVID has kept me in London.”
Delhi Police Issues Advisory on Which Roads to Avoid
Issuing an advisory on which roads to avoid in the capital, Delhi Traffic Police cautioned that traffic is very heavy on GTK road, Outer ring road, Badli road, KN Katzu marg, Madhuban chowk, Kanzhawala road, Palla road, Narela and DSIDC Narela roads.
They also advised citizens to avoid Wazirabad road, ISBT road, GT road, Pushta road, Vikas marg, NH-24, Road no. 57, and Noida link road.
Bravehearts to be Awarded Posthumously
Major Anuj Sood, who lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir earlier in May 2020 has been awarded the Shaurya Chakra posthumously, while Colonel Santosh Babu who had lost his life in the Galwan valley clashes, has been awarded Mahavir Chakra posthumously.
(Source: ANI)
