Republic Day: ITBP Jawans in Ladakh Raise Indian Flag at -20° C
An ITBP contingent is also part of the 72nd Republic Day Parade in New Delhi.
Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel on Tuesday, 26 January, celebrated the 72nd Republic Day at a high-altitude border outpost in Ladakh. Braving minus 20° Celsius, the jawans marched with the Tricolour flag on a frozen water body at 14,000 feet.
