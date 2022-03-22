Ghulam Nabi Azad to CDS Rawat, President Confers Padma Awards to 54

India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who died in a chopper crash last December, was conferred Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award, by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday, 21 March.

Late Radheshyam Khemka, former chairman of Gita Press that publishes Hindu religious books, was also given the Padma Vibhushan. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was also among 54 personalities receiving the Padma awards.

Azad, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekharan, former CAG Rajiv Mehrishi, founder of Serum Institute of India Cyrus Poonawalla were among the eight honoured with Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian award, at a civil investiture ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Kovind shared photos with each awardee.