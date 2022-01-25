Bipin Rawat, Neeraj Chopra, Sonu Nigam: Here's the Full List of Padma Awardees
The government has announced four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 107 Padma Shri awards.
The central government on Tuesday, 25 January, announced the Padma Awards for the year 2022.
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat has been awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously, and the Padma Bhushan has been conferred on Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla, among others.
Other winners include Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, and singer Sonu Nigam, who will be awarded the Padma Shri.
One of the highest civilian awards of the country, the Padma Awards are given in three categories – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.
Here is the full list:
