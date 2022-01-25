Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Rejects Padma Bhushan
Bhattacharjee said, “If I am conferred with Padma Bhushan award, I am rejecting it”.
Hours after the central government on Tuesday, 25 January, announced the Padma Awards for the year 2022, Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader and former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee refused the Padma Bhushan announced for him.
Bhattacharjee, a former member of the politburo of the CPI-M, was the chief minister of West Bengal from 2002 to 2011.
In a statement, he said, “If I am conferred with Padma Bhushan award, I am rejecting it”, news agency PTI reported.
One of the highest civilian awards of the country, the Padma Awards are given in three categories – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.
The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.
‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order, and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.