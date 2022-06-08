Fringe Is BJP’s Core: Rahul Gandhi Amid Controversy Over Prophet Remarks

The image tweeted by Gandhi shows media reports on a statement by Shah calling Bangladeshi migrants “termites” and Yogi Adityanath when he said that "women not capable of being left free or independent."

The image further quoted Anurag Thakur during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) where he said “desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro sa***n ko” (shoot the traitors of the country).

The image also quoted Sadhvi Pragya when she called Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin, a “deshbhakt” (patriot).