Fringe Is BJP’s Core: Rahul Gandhi Amid Controversy Over Prophet Remarks
India Missions in Kuwait and Qatar dubbed Sharma and Jindal’s comments as those of "fringe elements"
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 8 June said that 'fringe' is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s core while highlighting past statements made by senior BJP leaders holding some of the top positions in the government.
In a tweet, Gandhi said, "'Fringe' is BJP's core," along with headlines of news reports on statements by several BJP leaders such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, and Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya.
Gandhi’s comments come a few days after 16 nations, as well as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) which consists of 56 member states, censured the BJP over controversial remarks made by ex-party spokesperson Nupur Sharma and former Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal against Prophet Muhammad.
The government has distanced itself from the comments made by members of their own party. The Ministry of External Affairs said that statements by some individuals do not represent those of the government.
While the BJP expelled Naveen Kumar Jindal, National spokesperson Sharma was suspended.
The image tweeted by Gandhi shows media reports on a statement by Shah calling Bangladeshi migrants “termites” and Yogi Adityanath when he said that "women not capable of being left free or independent."
The image further quoted Anurag Thakur during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) where he said “desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro sa***n ko” (shoot the traitors of the country).
The image also quoted Sadhvi Pragya when she called Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin, a “deshbhakt” (patriot).
How Did the Opposition React?
The Congress has asked why the country should apologise and face the consequences of the "misdeeds" of the BJP leaders.
Gandhi recently took a jab at the BJP government and said that the saffron party's "shameful bigotry" had damaged India's standing globally.
He tweeted, "Divided internally, India becomes weak externally. BJP's shameful bigotry has not only isolated us, but also damaged India's standing globally."
What Is the Controversy?
During a TV prime-time show, Nupur Sharma made controversial comments about Prophet Muhammad that resulted in protests in several parts of the country and now, condemnation on a global stage.
Following her expulsion, Sharma stated, “I have been attending TV debates for the past many days where our Mahadev was being insulted and disrespected continuously. It was mockingly being said that it is not Shivling but a fountain. The Shivling was also being ridiculed by comparing it to roadside signs and poles in Delhi.”
Several FIRs have been registered against Nupur Sharma, while she has been charged under sections 295A (acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), and 505B Indian Penal Code (inducing to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility).
The Congress alleged that the Indian embassy has been used for the BJP and questioned the silence of the prime minister on the issue. Party spokesperson Pawan Khera, addressing a press conference on Wednesday, attacked the government on the issue.
"This government has failed to win the confidence of every community, thanks to selective silence and selective outrage," Khera said.
Meanwhile, violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, injuring at least six, on 3 June, during a shutdown observed by Muslims protesting against Sharma's comments against Prophet Muhammad.
(With inputs from PTI.)
