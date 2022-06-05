'Views of Fringe': India to Qatar After BJP Leader's Controversial Remarks

The Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday, 5 June, summoned Indian ambassador Dr Deepak Mittal and handed him an official note, expressing "disappointment of the State of Qatar and its total rejection and condemnation to the controversial remarks made by an official in the ruling party in India against Prophet Muhammad."

This comes on the same day as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suspending its spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelling its Delhi media chief Naveen Jindal, over controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad and Islam.