Ex-PM Manmohan Singh Diagnosed With Dengue, Health Condition Improving: AIIMS

The 89-year-old Congress leader has been reportedly admitted to a private ward in the cardio-neuro center of the hospital, where a group of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik are taking care of him.

On Thursday, 14 October, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had met Manmohan Singh at the hospital to enquire about his health. However, soon after his visit a controversy erupted as Mandaviya had taken a photographer along with him.

Daman Singh, daughter of the former Prime Minister had called out the Health Minister for taking a photographer while meeting Singh.

She reportedly told ThePrint that her mother was very disturbed as a photographer went inside the room along with the minister. She added that her mother was "completely ignored", when she insisted that the photographer get out of the room. “She was very upset. My parents are trying to cope in a difficult situation. They are elderly people. Not animals in a zoo,” Daman Singh said.