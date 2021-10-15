Manmohan Singh Stable as Family Slams Mandaviya for Visiting With Photographer

An All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) official said on Friday, 15 October, that Dr Manmohan Singh, the former prime minister of India, was "stable and improving", The Indian Express reported.

After complaining of fever and weakness, which was eventually diagnosed as dengue, Dr Singh had been admitted to a private ward in the AIIMS on Wednesday.

Rahul Gandhi had paid a visit to AIIMS on Thursday in order to check up on him.