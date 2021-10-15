Manmohan Singh Stable as Family Slams Mandaviya for Visiting With Photographer
Dr Singh's daughter said that her parents are elderly people and "not animals in a zoo."
An All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) official said on Friday, 15 October, that Dr Manmohan Singh, the former prime minister of India, was "stable and improving", The Indian Express reported.
After complaining of fever and weakness, which was eventually diagnosed as dengue, Dr Singh had been admitted to a private ward in the AIIMS on Wednesday.
Rahul Gandhi had paid a visit to AIIMS on Thursday in order to check up on him.
Health Minister Slammed for Photo Shoot
Another person to visit Dr Singh was Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
But controversy around his trip soon flared up after Damandeep Singh, Manmohan Singh's daughter, accused Mandaviya of bringing a photographer inside the ward despite her family's protests, The Print reported.
While conveying to The Print that her parents "are elderly people" and "not animals in a zoo", Damandeep Singh said that her mother, Manmohan Singh's wife, was extremely upset about the presence of the photographer.
She further said that her mother's request to the photographer to leave "was completely ignored".
Appreciating the fact that the health minister came to visit the ailing Manmohan Singh, Damandeep asserted that "her parents were in no state to be photographed at the time," The Print added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his concerns for the former prime minister's health, tweeting that he was praying "for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji."
